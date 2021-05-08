#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^

3 Ilocos Sur towns under MECQ; GCQ in Tacloban

Christina Mendez, Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - May 8, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three towns in Ilocos Sur are under stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ until May 19.

Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Luis Singson issued an executive order placing Banayoyo, Galimuyod and Santiago from modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) to MECQ to ensure the implementation of stringent quarantine restrictions.

Singson said Cervantes, Narvacan, San Juan, San Vicente, Sinait and Sta. Maria, which were under MGCQ, would revert to GCQ.

“After having been placed under MECQ for several weeks and having slightly reduced their recorded positive cases, the... (provincial) task force (against COVID-19) also recommended the reclassification of Candon City and Caoayan from MECQ to GCQ,” he said.

”Despite interventions... the threat of COVID-19 in the province remains very high and alarming,” Singson said.

He said there are 247 active cases in Ilocos Sur as of Wednesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the easing of the quarantine status in Tacloban City to MGCQ upon the request of the city government.

Malacañang announced on April 28 that Tacloban would be under GCQ until May 31.

There is no change in the quarantine status in Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, the cities of Iligan and Davao, Lanao del Sur and Puerto Princesa, which will remain under GCQ until May 31.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Abra, Santiago City and Ifugao are under MECQ until May 14.

Zamboanga City will be under MECQ starting today ”until such time the menace subsides,” according to Mayor Isabelle Climaco-Salazar.

The rest of the country will be under MGCQ.

In Negros Occidental, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said a travel ban would be implemented in areas where the number of COVID-19 cases remains high and quarantine facilities are at full capacity.

The province logged 2,631 active cases, excluding 980 in Bacolod City, on Thursday.

Ten local government units in the province have more than 100 active cases.

Provincial Incident Management Team head Gerhart Zeaphard Caelian proposed a travel moratorium, noting that many quarantine facilities in the province are occupied by returning residents.

On the possibility of declaring lockdowns in areas where the situation has worsened, Lacson said they have to discuss the matter with concerned local chief executives. – Gilbert Bayoran

GCQ MECQ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOT reiterates safety protocols after Davao resort hosts too many guests
DOT reiterates safety protocols after Davao resort hosts too many guests
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Department of Tourism on Thursday reiterated that health and safety protocols must be observed following a reported violation...
Nation
fbfb
Magalong, regional DILG disagree on StaySafe contact-tracing app
Magalong, regional DILG disagree on StaySafe contact-tracing app
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Magalong said on Tuesday that he cannot vouch for the tracing application as "highly reliable". Magalong said the DILG is...
Nation
fbfb
Pampanga priest in viral video relieved
By Robertzon Ramirez | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The archdiocese of San Fernando, in Pampanga has relieved a priest accused of having an affair with a married woman.
Nation
fbfb
Lawmakers push for ABS-CBN&rsquo;s return on air
Lawmakers push for ABS-CBN’s return on air
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Proponents of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in Congress yesterday vowed continued support for the return of the network...
Nation
fbfb
73 abandoned elderly get vaccine jabs in Valenzuela
73 abandoned elderly get vaccine jabs in Valenzuela
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
At least 73 abandoned senior citizens in Valenzuela were inoculated with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Rex Gatchalian...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Quezon City sets up 295 feeding Stations
By Janvic Mateo | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has set up feeding stations in day care centers in the city to provide healthy meals to poor families during the pandemic.
Nation
fbfb
3 Ilocos Sur towns under MECQ; GCQ in Tacloban
By Christina Mendez | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Three towns in Ilocos Sur are under stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ until May 19.
Nation
fbfb
4 suspects slain in Nueva Ecija, Bulacan drug stings
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Three drug suspects were killed in a drug sting in Nueva Ecija and another in Bulacan yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio, San Fernando to open tourism bubble
By Artemio Dumlao | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Baguio and San Fernando in La Union agreed yesterday to open a so-called ”Summit and Sea Travel Experience Tourism Bubble.”
Nation
fbfb
Pagadian lotto winner claims P298.7 million prize
By Rainier Allan Ronda | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
A local government employee in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur, who won the jackpot worth P298.7 million in the 6/55 Grand Lotto drawn on March 27, has claimed his prize.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with