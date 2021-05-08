#VACCINEWATCHPH
4 suspects slain in Nueva Ecija, Bulacan drug stings

Ramon Efren Lazaro, Roel PareÃ±o (The Philippine Star) - May 8, 2021 - 12:00am

CABANATUAN CITY, Philippines — Three drug suspects were killed in a drug sting in Nueva Ecija and another in Bulacan yesterday.

Reports reaching Col. Jaime Santos, Nueva Ecija police officer-in-charge, identified two of the suspects as Daniel Lopez and Jared Asuncion.

The fatalities allegedly shot it out with anti-narcotics agents along Mampulog Road, Barangay Bantug Norte in this city.

Police said a .38-caliber revolver and .45-caliber pistol, both improvised; a hand grenade, 15.5 grams of shabu worth P105,400 and marijuana leaves worth P500 were recovered from the suspects.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police director, said an alias JR was killed in Barangay Duhat in Bocaue.

On Thursday night, Cajipe said an alias Nato was killed in Barangay Tibagan in Bustos.

In Zamboanga, 150 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P1 million were seized in Barangay Mampang.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan said the illegal drugs were confiscated from the mother and sister of drug suspects Jonar and Moner Jul-Asri, who remain at large.

The Asri brothers escaped after their medical checkup at the Zamboanga City Medical Center on Thursday.

