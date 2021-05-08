Pagadian lotto winner claims P298.7 million prize

MANILA, Philippines — A local government employee in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur, who won the jackpot worth P298.7 million in the 6/55 Grand Lotto drawn on March 27, has claimed his prize.

Royina Garma, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager, said the bettor went to the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong, three weeks after hitting the jackpot.

The winner said he would share his winnings with his siblings and donate to the church as well as those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bettor hit the six-digit winning combination 38-35-11-22-39-47.

Eighteen other bettors won P100,000 each for guessing five of the winning numbers.

The 6/55 Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto games are allowed only in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.