San Juan launches free WiFi for students

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - May 8, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Around 12,000 public school students from 6,000 households in San Juan will now have fast and reliable internet connection for their blended distance learning.

The city government, in partnership with Converge ICT Solutions Inc., yesterday activated its free Fiber Optic Internet and Learning Management System.

Mayor Francis Zamora led the launching of the free internet connection at the Sta. Lucia Elementary School.

Zamora said the project would help students during their online classes.

“Napakahalaga na iangat natin ang antas ng edukasyon ng ating public schools lalo na ngayong pandemya,” he told reporters.

San Juan received last week 12,500 computer tablets, 1,000 laptops and 1,000 pocket WiFis from the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

