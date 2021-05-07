#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Government urged: Buy high from pork producers
Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo specifically proposed adjustment in protocols being implemented in the transport sector and government intervention in the local hog industry to mitigate impact of the high inflation rate on ordinary Filipinos who are struggling financially due to the pandemic.
Michael Varcas, file

Government urged: Buy high from pork producers

Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - May 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An economist-lawmaker yesterday pushed for urgent measures to lower the country’s 4.5-percent inflation rate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo specifically proposed adjustment in protocols being implemented in the transport sector and government intervention in the local hog industry to mitigate impact of the high inflation rate on ordinary Filipinos who are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

For the high pork prices in the market, Quimbo proposed that the government directly procure pork for purposes of price stabilization in times of emergency such as this.

She explained that high prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the main contributor to inflation, making up 40.9 percent of overall inflation.

Quimbo said this was driven mainly by inflation in the prices of meat such as pork, which reached 22.1 percent.

“At this point, our local production is struggling due to ASF (African swine flu). Hog raisers need to be able to sell at a price that’s reasonably high enough for them to recover costs. At the same time, we need to bring down retail prices for consumers,” she said.

“Government can provide temporary support and buy high from producers and sell low to consumers. It can ensure that prices are fair and competitive by temporarily bringing supply directly to the market,” Quimbo added.

She already made this proposal in House Bill 9256 or the Affordable Pork Act of 2021 that she recently filed.

Quimbo also suggested that the government address the high cost of public transportation by allowing back riders on tricycles.

“The next main contributor, with a 32-percent share in overall inflation, is transportation... One cause of the high fares in tricycles is the limiting of capacity through the protocol that allows only one sidecar passenger and one back rider at a time. As a result, family members who share a household – husband and wife – are still forced to engage at least two tricycles at a time to comply with said protocols. This drives up transportation costs for households,” she explained.

“To lower tricycle fares, current protocols should be revised to allow family members traveling together to maximize the capacity of the tricycle units, if they are from the same households and complying with health standards,” Quimbo argued.

COVID-19 PORK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOT reiterates safety protocols after Davao resort hosts too many guests
DOT reiterates safety protocols after Davao resort hosts too many guests
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Thursday reiterated that health and safety protocols must be observed following a reported violation...
Nation
fbfb
Magalong, regional DILG disagree on StaySafe contact-tracing app
Magalong, regional DILG disagree on StaySafe contact-tracing app
By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
Magalong said on Tuesday that he cannot vouch for the tracing application as "highly reliable". Magalong said the DILG is...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina to get Sputnik vaccines next &ndash; Galvez
Marikina to get Sputnik vaccines next – Galvez
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. has assured Mayor Marcelino Teodoro that Marikina...
Nation
fbfb
2 wanted rapists fall
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Police arrested the No. 9 most wanted fugitive in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
17 NPA rebels, 7 BIFF men surrender
By John Unson | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine Army announced yesterday the surrender of 17 New People’s Army rebels in Bukidnon.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Zamboanga to shift to stricter quarantine
By Roel PareÃ±o | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Zamboanga City will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ starting tomorrow.
Nation
fbfb
Pampanga priest in viral video relieved
By Robertzon Ramirez | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The archdiocese of San Fernando, in Pampanga has relieved a priest accused of having an affair with a married woman.
Nation
fbfb
Mandaluyong lifts liquor ban
By Neil Jayson Servallos | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
After over a month, Mandaluyong City has lifted its liquor ban despite the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City pilots mall-based vaccination sites
By Janvic Mateo | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government is conducting a dry run of four additional mall-based vaccination sites to cater to residents and staff who belong to priority categories.
Nation
fbfb
Makati to launch drive-through vaccination today
By Ghio Ong | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The Makati City government is set to launch its drive-through COVID-19 vaccination program today to serve residents who are persons with disabilities and bedridden individuals, Mayor Abby Binay said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with