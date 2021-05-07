#VACCINEWATCHPH
Makati to launch drive-through vaccination today

Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - May 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati City government is set to launch its drive-through COVID-19 vaccination program today to serve residents who are persons with disabilities (PWDs) and bedridden individuals, Mayor Abby Binay said yesterday.

Around 100 persons will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while in their vehicles during a dry run at the Ayala Malls Circuit today.

The city government also vowed to provide service vehicles for those who do not own cars but want to avail themselves of drive-through vaccination.

Like the usual vaccination sites, potential vaccine recipients at drive-through vaccination sites would also undergo screening, counseling and monitoring, but they would no longer get out of their cars.

Binay said the city government came up with the idea of drive-through COVID-19 vaccination “in response to numerous requests from PWDs and families with a bedridden member.”

“We understand the predicament of those who have no means of transportation or are physically unable to go through regular procedure,” she added.

The city government has given COVID-19 vaccine shots to 36,514 residents – health workers, the elderly and people with medical issues – as of May 1 using Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the national government. It has not provided data on how many received Sputnik V vaccine, which was also donated.

It is awaiting the delivery of one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines – to be given to 500,000 residents that it ordered from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm.

