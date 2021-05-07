MANILA, Philippines — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) will penalize RFID users who insist on using tollways’ cashless lanes despite insufficient load starting on May 15.

The TRB’s stricter regulation prescribes that violators receive a warning on the first and second offenses. On the third offense, the motorist’s driver’s license would be confiscated and they will be fined P1,000.

The three-strike policy is “timely. We are just trying to give justice and fairness to many responsible and compliant RFID subscribers who are inconvenienced by the irresponsibility of the few who would not want to load or who would not want to be responsible subscribers,” TRB spokesman Julius Corpuz said in an interview aired over CNN Philippines on Wednesday.

Last year, tollway operators pushed for the full implementation of cashless transactions to have faster trips and minimize person-to-person contact. The move sparked controversy after local officials called out glitches in the toll roads’ operations.