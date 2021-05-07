Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Davao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Davao del Sur yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The epicenter of the tectonic earthquake, which occurred at around 2:21 p.m., was recorded seven kilometers south of Magsaysay town. It had a depth of 20 kms.

Phivolcs said there was no expected damage from the quake, but warned the public of aftershocks.

The quake was felt at Intensity 5, which is classified as strong, in Koronadal City, and Intensity 4 or moderately strong in the cities of Davao, Digos and Kidapawan as well as Bansalan, Matanao, Hagonoy and Padada towns in Davao del Sur and Tupi in South Cotabato.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in Lake Sebu and Tampakan in South Cotabato; Antipas, Kabacan, Matalam and M’lang in Cotabato, and Columbio and Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat.

The quake was felt at Intensity 2 in Pikit, Cotabato; Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; Alabel in Sarangani, and General Santos.

Meanwhile, quakes with magnitudes of 4.5 and 3.6 shook Baras, Catanduanes and Batuan, Masbate at around 12:29 p.m. and 2:23 p.m., respectively.

Paul Alanis, Phivolcs-Bicol resident volcanologist, said the quake could have been caused by the movement of the Philippine Trench.