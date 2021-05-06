DOT reiterates safety protocols after Davao resort hosts too many guests

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Thursday reiterated that health and safety protocols must be observed following a reported violation at a hotel in Davao City.

The department said a resort in Toril, Davao City was found to have violated health and safety protocols after it hosted 60 guests. This was beyond the limit of 25 guests imposed by the Davao City local government unit.

The hotel also reportedly served liquor to these guests despite the standing liquor ban in the city.

The DOT did not identify the establishment but said it was also supposed to be closed due to lack of a business permit.

In view of the violation, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat reiterated that DOT regional offices should work closely with the local government units to ensure that accommodations in the country will observe the health and safety protocols.

"The DOT calls on our local tourism offices and the LGUs to continue to be vigilant in monitoring our tourism establishments as it notes with grave concern and dismay, that some tourism establishments continue to violate the health and safety protocols established by the national government to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country," the department’s statement read.

The DOT commended the "quick actions" of the Davao City Tourism Office and the local government of Davao City against the erring resort.

Davao City has a total of 14,620 cases wherein 356 are active cases as of May 4. Of these, 13,573 are recoveries while the city reportedly maintains a death rate of 4.72% in the recent weeks, according to a report of City Health Officer Dr. Ashley Lopez in a local radio interview.