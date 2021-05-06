6/42 lotto jackpot nears P100 million

MANILA, Philippines — The jackpot of the 6/42 Regular Lotto has reached almost P100 million due to lack of winners for almost three months.

Royina Garma, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager, said nobody guessed the winning numbers 08-14-29-22-02-06 drawn on Tuesday and had a total jackpot of P95,387,880.60.

Garma said 50 bettors, who guessed five of the winning numbers, won P24,000 each.

The 6/42 Regular Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The jackpot amounting to P10.2 million was last won by a bettor in Caloocan City on Feb. 9.

The resumption of lotto games is allowed only in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.