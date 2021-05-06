#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^

6/42 lotto jackpot nears P100 million

Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - May 6, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The jackpot of the 6/42 Regular Lotto has reached almost P100 million due to lack of winners for almost three months.

Royina Garma, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager, said nobody guessed the winning numbers 08-14-29-22-02-06 drawn on Tuesday and had a total jackpot of P95,387,880.60.

Garma said 50 bettors, who guessed five of the winning numbers, won P24,000 each.

The 6/42 Regular Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The jackpot amounting to P10.2 million was last won by a bettor in Caloocan City on Feb. 9.

The resumption of lotto games is allowed only in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.

LOTTO PCSO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-councilor charged in Los Baños mayor’s slay
By Ed Amoroso | May 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Criminal charges have been filed against a former town councilor and a municipal government employee in connection with the killing of Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez on Dec. 3.
Nation
fbfb
Ecleo hospitalized for COVID-19 &ndash; BuCor
Ecleo hospitalized for COVID-19 – BuCor
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Corrections confirmed yesterday that former congressman and cult leader Ruben Ecleo was hospitalized for COVID-19...
Nation
fbfb
Palace: Duterte has chosen Sinas successor
Palace: Duterte has chosen Sinas successor
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
President Duterte has chosen the next chief of the 220,000-strong Philippine National Police, according to Malacañ...
Nation
fbfb
&lsquo;Contact tracing still weakest link in COVID-19 response&rsquo;
‘Contact tracing still weakest link in COVID-19 response’
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Baguio City Mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong stressed the need yesterday to retrain the country’s 249,000...
Nation
fbfb
Navotas records 76% drop in new cases
Navotas records 76% drop in new cases
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Mayor Toby Tiangco lauded the city government’s efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19, as the city recorded the...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Abalos gets second Sinovac jab
By Ghio Ong | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos was injected yesterday with the second dose of the China-made Sinovac vaccine.
Nation
fbfb
Lapu-Lapu to reopen to foreign tourists
By Mitchelle Palaubsanon | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Foreign tourists who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to their arrival can visit Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.
Nation
fbfb
6/42 lotto jackpot nears P100 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
The jackpot of the 6/42 Regular Lotto has reached almost P100 million due to lack of winners for almost three months.
Nation
fbfb
Another cop dies of COVID-19; Victorias city hall locked down
By Emmanuel Tupas | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Another policeman has succumbed to COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
P500 million fake cigarettes, tax stamps seized
By Gilbert Bayoran | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Fake cigarettes and tax stamps worth P500 million were seized in a raid on a warehouse in Barangay Tangub in this city on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with