17 NPA rebels, 7 BIFF men surrender

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army announced yesterday the surrender of 17 New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Bukidnon.

Capt. Bala Tumayo, information officer of the First Special Forces Battalion, said the surrenderees yielded 11 various types of firearms.

Tumayo said the rebel returnees were members of the NPA’s North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

In Maguindanao, six members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered on Tuesday.

The six pledged allegiance to the government at the headquarters of the Army’s First Mechanized Brigade in Barangay Kamasi in Ampatuan.

More than 300 BIFF gunmen have surrendered since 2017.