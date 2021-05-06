2 wanted rapists fall

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested the No. 9 most wanted fugitive in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Enrico Romaguera, 54, was nabbed by police in Barangay Sikatuna Village, according to Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra.

Police officers served a warrant for the arrest of Romaguera for two counts of rape issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 107 Judge Jose Bautista Jr.

Authorities also apprehended a street sweeper of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) who is wanted for rape in Quezon City.

Rene Cinco, 41, was collared at an MMDA outpost along Commonwealth Avenue.

Cinco is the No. 4 most wanted person of the Batasan police station 6.