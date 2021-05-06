PUV drivers get P46 million subsidy

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has distributed around P46.1 million in subsidy to over 11,000 drivers.

The LTFRB said 11,543 drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) who signed up for the service contracting program received P4,000 each.

As of Tuesday, the agency said 38,097 bus and jeepney drivers have signed up for the program.

Interested PUV drivers can register at the LTFRB regional offices or sign up through www.servicecontracting.ph.

The Department of Transportation has allotted around P5 billion for the program, with the subsidy based on kilometers traveled per vehicle depending on the type of transport.