PNP tallies 158 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Elite policemen patrol a market while people shop during a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan

PNP tallies 158 new COVID-19 cases, one death

(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police tallied 158 new COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20, 769 while another police officer died on Tuesday.

In a statement, Police Gen. Debold Sinas, outgoing PNP chief, announced the death of a 31-year-old police corporal assigned in Nueva Ecija, marking the 57th fatality within the police force's ranks due to the coronavirus.

Per a report submitted to the PNP Health Service, the officer reportedly tested positive for the virus on April 27 and was brought to a quarantine facility.

On May 3, he was rushed to a nearby hospital due to difficulty of breathing and muscle cramps. 

He succumbed to his symptoms the following day due to acute respiratory failure and pneumonia.

According to the PNP's latest tally, there are still a total of 1,626 active coronavirus cases in the police force.

The PNP-HS also recorded a total of 172 recoveries bringing the total to 19,086.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. As frontliners in fighting this unseen enemy, some of our police officers are putting their life on line, I salute you all!" Sinas said.

