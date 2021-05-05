Iligan cop dies in road mishap

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A police officer who headed the Iligan police’s traffic unit died in a road accident in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental on Monday.

Maj. Abogado Mautin was on his way to the Northern Mindanao police headquarters in Cagayan de Oro when his Toyota Innova collided with a wayward truck along the Iligan-Cagayan de Oro Highway in Barangay Mauswagon.

Police said Mautin died at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.