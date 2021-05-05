2 face raps over fake COVID-19 test results

MANILA, Philippines — Two women are facing charges in Pasay for allegedly falsifying a COVID-19 test result, an official said yesterday.

City police chief Col. Cesar Paday-os said the charges of violating Republic Act 11332, the law on reporting communicable diseases, against Zamera Haron and Jela Mae Corpuz are for direct filing.

“They are at large, and it is up to the court what they would do next,” Paday-os said.

The case, filed on April 5, was raffled off to Assistant City Prosecutor Generoso Damot.

Because the case would undergo direct filing in court, there would be no need for summary procedure and preliminary investigation, Damot said.

A source privy to the case said Haron supposedly asked Corpuz to “edit her positive test result to a negative one, so she could get out” of the quarantine facility.