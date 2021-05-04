Bacolod trader in Duterte’s narco list cleared

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A local businessman linked to illegal drug trade by President Duterte has been cleared by the Philippine National Police.

Ricardo Tan, former city councilor, thanked Duterte for ordering to validate and re-validate the allegations against him and his family.

In a letter, Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, chief of the Western Visayas police, informed Tan that there was no proof showing the businessman and his family were involved in the illegal drug trade.

Tan, who owns a famous highland resort in Talisay City, Negros Occidental, and his wife Nita survived an ambush by unidentified assailants in Bacolod City in 2018.

“I was a victim of fake news, intrigues, lies and deception. It ruined my life and my family,” Tan said, referring to allegations that he maintained a shabu laboratory in his resort.

A year after the ambush, Tan’s elder brother Roberto was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Estefania.

Tan said his late brother was not involved in illegal drugs.

He said his family worked hard to achieve the businesses they have now.