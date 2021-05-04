#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^

Bacolod trader in Duterte’s narco list cleared

Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - May 4, 2021 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A local businessman linked to illegal drug trade by President Duterte has been cleared by the Philippine National Police.

Ricardo Tan, former city councilor, thanked Duterte for ordering to validate and re-validate the allegations against him and his family.

In a letter, Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, chief of the Western Visayas police, informed Tan that there was no proof showing the businessman and his family were involved in the illegal drug trade.

Tan, who owns a famous highland resort in Talisay City, Negros Occidental, and his wife Nita survived an ambush by unidentified assailants in Bacolod City in 2018.

“I was a victim of fake news, intrigues, lies and deception. It ruined my life and my family,” Tan said, referring to allegations that he maintained a shabu laboratory in his resort.

A year after the ambush, Tan’s elder brother Roberto was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Estefania.

Tan said his late brother was not involved in illegal drugs.

He said his family worked hard to achieve the businesses they have now.

PNP PRESIDENT DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG approves deployment of over 5,000 contact tracers in NCR
DILG approves deployment of over 5,000 contact tracers in NCR
8 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment allocated P280.714-million for the three months’ salary of 5,754 contract...
Nation
fbfb
Family of 3 arrested for beating 2 workers
Family of 3 arrested for beating 2 workers
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
A couple, their son and their family driver were arrested at their home in Barangay BF Homes, Parañaque on Thursday...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City Ready Reserve distributes goods to community pantries
Quezon City Ready Reserve distributes goods to community pantries
1 day ago
The 1502nd Quezon City Ready Reserve Infantry Brigade headed by its operations officer Maj. Jonathan Iloreta distributed food...
Nation
fbfb
450 OFWs, trike drivers vaccinated in Quezon City
450 OFWs, trike drivers vaccinated in Quezon City
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Around 450 overseas Filipino workers and tricycle drivers were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Quezon City on Saturday as part...
Nation
fbfb
PNP logs 133 new COVID-19 cases
PNP logs 133 new COVID-19 cases
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel over the weekend, bringing to 20,398 the...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Sputnik vaccines to be rolled out in 5 Metro Manila cities
Sputnik vaccines to be rolled out in 5 Metro Manila cities
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The initial 15,000 doses of Russia-made Sputnik V vaccines procured by the national government will be equally divided among...
Nation
fbfb
OSG probes online data breach
OSG probes online data breach
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Office of the Solicitor General is looking into the reported online data breach of OSG documents containing sensitive...
Nation
fbfb
A&ntilde;o recovers from 2 heart bypass surgeries
Año recovers from 2 heart bypass surgeries
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said yesterday he has fully recovered from two heart bypass surgeries...
Nation
fbfb
Palace: Duterte has chosen Sinas successor
Palace: Duterte has chosen Sinas successor
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has chosen the next chief of the 220,000-strong Philippine National Police, according to Malacañ...
Nation
fbfb
CebuPac transports COVID-19 vaccines
CebuPac transports COVID-19 vaccines
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Cebu Pacific transported over 236,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country last week as part of its ongoing efforts...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with