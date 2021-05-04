2 Abu Sayyaf bomb suppliers captured in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Military and police officers arrested two suspected suppliers of bomb components to Abu Sayyaf bandit group in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday.

Authorities tagged Akkang Omaron of Barangay Tulay in Jolo and Mardan Jamasali of Patikul town as suppliers of the components of the bombs used in the twin attacks in Jolo in August last year.

The suspects were arrested in an entrapment operation in Barangay San Raymundo at past 2 p.m., according to Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, chief of the Joint Task Force Sulu and the Army’s 11th Infantry Division.

“The entrapment was based on information supplied by concerned citizens to the troopers, who were conducting a community support program with Metro Jolo Task Group and 35th Infantry Battalion,” Gonzales said.

Recovered from the suspects were two pistols, bomb paraphernalia and marked money.

The bomb attacks in downtown Jolo were reportedly carried out by two foreign female suicide bombers.

Fourteen people, mostly soldiers, were killed and 75 others were wounded in the explosions.

Gonzales said the capture of the suspects was a significant development in the security of Sulu and neighboring areas.