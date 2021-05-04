Mild quake rocks South Cotabato

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-3.4 earthquake rocked South Cotabato yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake occurred at 4:15 a.m., with its epicenter located 14 kilometers southwest of Polomolok town.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in Polomolok, and Intensity 2 in General Santos City and Alabel in Sarangani.

Phivolcs classifies earthquakes with Intensities 3 and 2 as weak and slightly felt, respectively.

The quake was not expected to cause damage or generate aftershocks, state seismologists said.