200 families displaced after fire razes residential area in Muntinlupa â€” local gov't

MANILA, Philippines — A fire hit a residential area in Barangay Cupang in Muntinlupa on Tuesday night, leaving hundreds of families displaced, the city government said.

The four-hour fire broke out at 11:36 p.m. in the Aquino Damaso Compound, Purok 2, Philippine National Railways site, according to an initial report from the Muntinlupa City fire station.

The fire was raised to 2nd alarm and was declared out at around 4:02 a.m., after some 79 fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection and other volunteers responded to the incident.

The BFP is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Some 50 houses were ravaged by the flames, leaving 200 families and 1,000 individuals affected. The victims are currently sheltering at the Mullet Compound Covered Court. The estimated cost of the damage is P1,400,000.

The Muntinlupa government said its social service department is providing hot meals and family kits to those affected. — Bella Perez-Rubio