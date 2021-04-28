#VACCINEWATCHPH
Weapons cache of wanted men in Maguindanao seized
The firearms found in the hideout of Joross Guiamad and Joemar Sagandingan.
Philstar.com/John Unson

John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 11:48am

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Police agents found explosives and firearms in the hideout of two men wanted for murder during an operation in Pandag town Tuesday.

Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region were to serve Joross Guimad and Joemar Sagandingan warrants for their arrest but they have escaped even before the raiding team could surround their lair in Barangay Kabuling, Pandag.

Major Esmael Madin, CIDG’s provincial officer for Maguindanao, said Guiamad and Sagandingan are facing a murder case in a local court.

Community leaders told reporters Guiamad and Sagandingan are henchmen of the elusive drug syndicate leader “Commander Grasscutter,” also wanted for heinous offenses.

CIDG agents found in the abandoned house of Guiamad and Sagandingan two fragmentation grenades, a rifle grenade, a .50 caliber Barrett sniper’s rifle, an M-79 grenade launcher, gun parts and six .38 caliber revolvers.

Police and military intelligence officials told reporters Wednesday the two suspects are known “killers-for-hire,” who also distributed shabu to a number of barangays in the province.

The operation that resulted in the confiscation of the firearms and explosives of the two suspects was assisted by the Maguindanao provincial police and units of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Madin said they will continue to track down Guiamad and Sagandingan with the help of their vigilant relatives who led CIDG operatives and soldiers to their hideout in Barangay Kabuling, an interior area in Pandag.

