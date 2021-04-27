#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
MMDA urges utilities, telcos: Enhance coordination on road digging in NCRÂ 
Photo shows MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos attending a meeting with
Release / MMDA PIO

MMDA urges utilities, telcos: Enhance coordination on road digging in NCR 

(Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority highlighted Tuesday the need for utility companies to synchronize road digging, excavation, and repair projects on major roads that inconvenience motorists. 

This came as MMDA chair Benhur Abalos met with representatives of utility companies Tuesday to streamline road diggings and excavation works on major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, particularly along EDSA.

“The conduct of road diggings, excavations and other similar works should be done harmoniously," he said.

"The utility companies should conduct works on a particular area synchronously so that road diggings are not done repeatedly, except for emergency repairs."

The MMDA asked the private firms to submit an inventory of their projects including the length of time of construction, adding that companies should closely coordinate with the MMDA to ensure road works are managed efficiently.  

Moreover, companies were required to secure a permit from the concerned local government units and submit a traffic management plan before a road work project starts to ensure minimal effect to traffic flow.   

“We need to work together. If we can do our projects simultaneously on a certain area, we will execute a single traffic management plan,” Abalos told the private firms. 

For his part, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said the agency needs to be notified at least three days in advance and time-table so it can also inform the Department of Public Works and Highways.

This comes amid the buildup of telecommunications infrastructure in the country.  

To recall, ICT Service Providers are allowed to undertake excavations and restoration works for ICT infrastructure projects within allowable right-of-way limits of national roads.

METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MMDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 MMDA traffic enforcers suspended for extortion
By Ghio Ong | April 27, 2021 - 12:00am
Two traffic enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority have been suspended after allegedly extorting money from a motorist.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City offers free COVID-19 tests for actress&rsquo; pantry patrons
Quezon City offers free COVID-19 tests for actress’ pantry patrons
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government is offering free COVID-19 tests for residents who flocked to the community pantry set up by actress...
Nation
fbfb
PNP virus death toll rises to 53
PNP virus death toll rises to 53
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Another police officer succumbed to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing to 53 the number of deaths among Philippine National...
Nation
fbfb
Isko sends food aid to Manila relocates
By Jose Rodel Clapano | April 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The Manila government has provided food assistance to former city residents who were relocated to the nearby provinces of Bulacan and Cavite.
Nation
fbfb
BRT system on Skyway 3 to push through – SMC
By Richmond Mercurio | April 27, 2021 - 12:00am
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. intends to push through with its plan to develop a bus rapid transit system along the elevated Skyway Stage 3 expressway.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 free Erap discharged from hospital
COVID-19 free Erap discharged from hospital
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada was discharged from the hospital yesterday after nearly a month of battling COVID-19, according...
Nation
fbfb
DENR probes possible oil spill in Manila Bay
DENR probes possible oil spill in Manila Bay
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources yesterday ordered all ships, except cargos, to keep a two-kilometer distance...
Nation
fbfb
Makati prosecutor junks raps vs 11 in Dacera case
Makati prosecutor junks raps vs 11 in Dacera case
By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Makati prosecutor’s office has dismissed the criminal charges filed against 11 suspects in connection with the death...
Nation
fbfb
Sara on presidential run: COVID-19 might get me
Sara on presidential run: COVID-19 might get me
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
The May 2022 presidential race is still far away and remains uncertain due to the COVID pandemic, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio...
Nation
fbfb
Probe ordered on fake swab test results in Boracay ordered probed
Probe ordered on fake swab test results in Boracay ordered probed
By Jennifer Rendon | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the proliferation of fake reverse...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with