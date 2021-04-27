MMDA urges utilities, telcos: Enhance coordination on road digging in NCRÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority highlighted Tuesday the need for utility companies to synchronize road digging, excavation, and repair projects on major roads that inconvenience motorists.

This came as MMDA chair Benhur Abalos met with representatives of utility companies Tuesday to streamline road diggings and excavation works on major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, particularly along EDSA.

“The conduct of road diggings, excavations and other similar works should be done harmoniously," he said.

"The utility companies should conduct works on a particular area synchronously so that road diggings are not done repeatedly, except for emergency repairs."

The MMDA asked the private firms to submit an inventory of their projects including the length of time of construction, adding that companies should closely coordinate with the MMDA to ensure road works are managed efficiently.

Moreover, companies were required to secure a permit from the concerned local government units and submit a traffic management plan before a road work project starts to ensure minimal effect to traffic flow.

“We need to work together. If we can do our projects simultaneously on a certain area, we will execute a single traffic management plan,” Abalos told the private firms.

For his part, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said the agency needs to be notified at least three days in advance and time-table so it can also inform the Department of Public Works and Highways.

This comes amid the buildup of telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

To recall, ICT Service Providers are allowed to undertake excavations and restoration works for ICT infrastructure projects within allowable right-of-way limits of national roads.