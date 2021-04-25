#VACCINEWATCHPH
Caloocan fire leaves 2 dead
The body of Ronald Camacho, 44, was found near the door of a room on the ground floor of one of the burned houses, said Fire Officer 1 Mark Anthony Sibulboro.
Miguel de Guzman

Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - April 25, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two men died in a fire that razed a residential area in Barangay 118, Caloocan on Friday night.

The body of Ronald Camacho, 44, was found near the door of a room on the ground floor of one of the burned houses, said Fire Officer 1 Mark Anthony Sibulboro.

Adonis Ventorozo, 38, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

The fire started at the house where Camacho’s body was found. The blaze destroyed around 15 houses and P90,000 worth of property. It reached second alarm before it was put out just before 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire, which left around 20 families homeless, is still being investigated, Sibulboro said.

In Manila, around 10 houses in Tondo were destroyed by a fire on Friday morning.

The fire started on the third floor of a three-story house on San Antonio street, reaching first alarm at around 10:39 a.m. and second alarm around nine minutes later. Firefighters put out the blaze at past noon.

The fire destroyed around P300,000 worth of property and affected 30 families. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva

