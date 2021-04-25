3 Abu bandits slain in Sulu clashes

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Three Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed in encounters with the military in Patikul, Sulu on Friday.

Mujafal Sawadajaan, alias Jhapz, elder brother of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Mundi Sawadjaan, and Muktihar Taha are among those killed, Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, Joint Task Force Sulu and 11th Infantry Division commander, said.

Gonzales said they also received reports that Mundi’s youngest brother Al-al Sawadjaan was neutralized in the encounters.

Soldiers recovered the remains of the elder Sawadjaan and Taha at about 3:20 p.m of the same day.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, said the first encounter occurred when Special Action Force commandos spotted a bandit who planted an improvised bomb at the boundary of Barangays Taung, Taglibi and Panglayahan at about 9:30 a.m.

Mundi was tagged as the mastermind in suicide bombings in Jolo last year.

“All our forces are on high alert as we continue to hunt for Mundi Sawadjaan. With the death of most members of his group, it is highly possible that Mundi is evading our forces all by himself,” Gonzales said.

In Panamao town, four Abu Sayyaf bandits and six of their supporters, mostly women, surrendered on Friday.

Lt. Col. Marvin Salvan, commanding officer of the Marine Battalion Landing Team I, said Panamao Salidin, 28, a follower of sub-leader Sansibar Bencio; Idjo Abduraja, 32; Haris Jul, 35, and Raham Saddih, 37, turned over three M16 rifles, an M14, a caliber .45 pistol and several magazines and ammunition.

Salvan said the others who turned themselves in are relatives of the bandits. They yielded a Garand rifle.