2 more dead in Surigao Norte sea mishap

MANILA, Philippines — The bodies of two more crewmembers of the cargo ship LCT Cebu Great Ocean that ran aground off the coast of Malimono, Surigao del Norte, have been recovered.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the body of Klint Auxtero was recovered off the coast of Barangay Oslao while the remains of Limuel Dadivas was recovered in Barangay Balite, both in San Francisco town, on Friday.

Seven other crewmembers remain missing.

Seven were rescued while the bodies of four were washed ashore on Wednesday.

The PCG said search and rescue operations were suspended on Friday afternoon due to rough seas and inclement weather.

The PCG station in Surigao del Norte said it received a call from two crewmembers, saying they abandoned ship when it ran aground before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The vessel was carrying nickel ore and 2,000 liters of diesel when the accident occurred.

The Marine Environmental Protection Force-North Eastern Mindanao of the PCG supervised siphoning operations while its station in Surigao del Norte issued a certificate of inspection in support of the salvage operation of the vessel.