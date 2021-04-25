Bong Go aids Aetas in Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Sen. Bong Go distributed assistance to the Aeta community in Porac, Pampanga on Wednesday.

“As the President said, no Filipino must be left behind toward recovery. Gawin natin ang lahat ng ating makakaya para mapagaan ang pinapasang hirap ng ating mga kababayan,” Go said in his video message.

Conducted in batches and under strict compliance with health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Go's staff distributed meals, vitamins, face masks and face shields to 2,622 Aetas in activities held at the Villa Maria covered court, Barangay Sapang Uwak community, Porac municipal hall, Katutubo Village Planas and the Rotary Club Camias.

“Alam ko po mahirap ang panahon ngayon. Nasa pandemya pa po tayo. Magtulungan lang po tayo, malalampasan rin natin itong krisis na ito bilang nagkakaisang mamamayang Pilipino,” Go said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided each beneficiary with separate financial assistance during the same activity.

The Department of Health, in turn, distributed additional medicine.

The Departments of Trade and Industry and Agriculture assessed beneficiaries who are eligible for their various programs.

With COVID-19 posing a bigger threat to the sick and elderly, Go offered to assist any beneficiary or their loved ones who are in need of medical care.

He urged those with health concerns to visit the newly opened Malasakit Center at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City or at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in San Fernando City.

“Kung kailangan niyo po ng tulong sa pagpapagamot, mayroon na tayong 102 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas. Batas na po ‘yan, isinulong ko noon,” Go said.