South Cotabato T'boli residents benefit from solar power program

SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — Ethnic T’boli villagers got from the government solar power generating sets, among them women weaving T’nalak fabric at night after a daylong farm work.

Brig. Gen Roy Galido of the Army’s 6th Infantry Brigade said Saturday 150 households in Barangay Ned in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato received the packages from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority during a symbolic rite early this week.

The outreach activity was a joint initiative of TESDA, South Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Major Gen. Juvymax Uy of the 6th Infantry Division, the 601st Brigade and its component-unit, the 5th Special Forces Battalion, and the Police Regional Office-12.

The solar electrification initiative is part of the TESDA Alay sa Liwanag at Asenso (TALA) program.

The 601st Brigade and the 5th SF Battalion have jointly been implementing humanitarian projects in Barangay Ned for more than a year now.

The T’bolis in Barangay Ned rely mainly on farming and weaving of their tribe’s iconic T’nalak fabric for traditional dresses.

Barangay Ned had been cleared from presence of the New People’s Army through concerted efforts of its municipal government, the 5th SF Battalion and PRO-12.

In a statement Saturday, the first-termer Tamayo, chairperson of the South Cotabato Provincial Peace and Order Council, said he is thankful to TESDA and the 601st Brigade for reaching out to his constituents in Barangay Ned.

The turnover of the solar generating sets to T’boli beneficiaries was preceded by the symbolic grant of 5.7 million worth of livelihood support for 73 reforming former NPAs from across South Cotabato

The event was held in a government facility in Koronadal City, capital of South Cotabato.

The 73 former NPAs surrendered in batches in recent months through the joint intercession of Tamayo and his constituent-mayors and the 601st Infantry Brigade.

They are beneficiaries of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, or E-CLIP.

Officials of PRO-12 and Galido said 204 NPAs from different towns in South Cotabato have yielded in recent months through the PPOC’s backchannel peace initiatives.

The South Cotabato provincial government’s effort of reintegrating former NPAs into mainstream society is in support of Malacañang’s Executive Order 70, also known as the “Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict” campaign of Malacañang.