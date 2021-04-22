#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^

DPWH completes 4-lane Angat River bridge

(The Philippine Star) - April 22, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the widening to four lanes of the 2.22 kilometer section of the Plaridel bypass road in Bulacan.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said part of the completed section is the additional two-lane bridge parallel to the two-lane Angat River Bridge with a total length of 1.12 kilometers.

The road project, which was implemented by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office–Roads Management Cluster, is among the game-changing infrastructure flagship projects of the government to reduce travel time.

Villar, Undersecretary Emil Sadain and project managers Benjamin Bautista and Basilio Elumba inspected the bridge on Tuesday.

Sadain said the project was financed by a loan agreement with the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency worth P1.092 billion.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 field hospital under construction in Rizal Park
COVID-19 field hospital under construction in Rizal Park
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
The city government of Manila broke ground for a 336-bed COVID field hospital at Rizal Park yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
23 days ago
In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community...
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte orders probe of Quezon City pantry red-tagging
Belmonte orders probe of Quezon City pantry red-tagging
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Following incidents of profiling and red-tagging, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday assured Maginhawa community pantry...
Nation
fbfb
NHCP pays tribute to former chief
NHCP pays tribute to former chief
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The National Historical Commission of the Philippines yesterday paid tribute to its former executive director, Ludovico Badoy,...
Nation
fbfb
20 sailors missing from cargo vessel grounded in Surigao del Norte
20 sailors missing from cargo vessel grounded in Surigao del Norte
1 day ago
Search and rescue operations are underway for 20 missing crew members of a cargo ship that ran around a shoreline in Malimono...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
DOTr eyes completion of bike lane network
DOTr eyes completion of bike lane network
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation targets to double by yearend the length of existing bicycle lanes to further beef up the...
Nation
fbfb
4 dead after cargo ship runs aground
By Ben Serrano | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
The bodies of four crewmembers of a cargo ship that ran aground in the waters off Surigao del Norte have been found washed ashore.
Nation
fbfb
DPWH completes 4-lane Angat River bridge
April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Public Works and Highways has completed the widening to four lanes of the 2.22 kilometer section of the Plaridel bypass road in Bulacan.
Nation
fbfb
NBI nabs 2 for fake swab test service
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation apprehended two personnel of a fake home swab testing service during an entrapment operation in Quezon City on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
New COVID-19 Shield head named
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas has appointed Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz as the new commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with