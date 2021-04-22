DPWH completes 4-lane Angat River bridge

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the widening to four lanes of the 2.22 kilometer section of the Plaridel bypass road in Bulacan.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said part of the completed section is the additional two-lane bridge parallel to the two-lane Angat River Bridge with a total length of 1.12 kilometers.

The road project, which was implemented by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office–Roads Management Cluster, is among the game-changing infrastructure flagship projects of the government to reduce travel time.

Villar, Undersecretary Emil Sadain and project managers Benjamin Bautista and Basilio Elumba inspected the bridge on Tuesday.

Sadain said the project was financed by a loan agreement with the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency worth P1.092 billion.