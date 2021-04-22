Duterte wishes Erap speedy recovery

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte wished former president Joseph Estrada speedy recovery on his 84th birthday on Monday.

In a video message posted on former senator Jinggoy Estrada’s Facebook, Duterte told the elder Estrada to get well soon.

“To President Joseph Ejercito Estrada, maligayang kaarawan po. I wish you continued good health and safety in the presence of your family and friends. May you have a happy and memorable celebration. Stay strong and get well soon,” Duterte said. “Again, happy 84th birthday, sir. Mabuhay po kayo. Bata ninyo si Rody.”

In a separate video message, Sen. Bong Go also wished Estrada a speedy recovery.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and former senator Bongbong Marcos also greeted Estrada on his birthday.

Jinggoy said the former Manila mayor has been transferred to a regular room as his condition continues to improve.

“He has no fever and his oxygen need is lower,” Jinggoy said.

The former senator said Estrada’s doctors are also starting him on pulmonary rehabilitation.

Estrada was rushed to the hospital on March 29 due to COVID-19 infection and severe pneumonia. He had tested negative for the virus.