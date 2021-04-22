Bong Go aids Bacoor fire victims

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Sen. Bong Go once again partnered with the Bacoor City government and several national agencies on Saturday to provide immediate assistance to fire victims.

In Sitio Tibag in Barangay Panapaan 3, Go’s team provided aid to 2,700 individuals or 326 households. Each household received meals, financial assistance, food packs, vitamins, face masks and face shields. The distribution was conducted in batches and in compliance with health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Selected beneficiaries received new pairs of shoes while others were given bicycles. Some recipients were provided tablets for their children’s educational needs.

As part of the national government’s response to emergency situations, the National Housing Authority committed to provide housing assistance to qualified beneficiaries.

The Department of Trade and Industry vowed to extend livelihood assistance to residents seeking to start or grow their small business.

The Department of Health distributed medicine packs and vitamins, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office gave away hygiene kits while the Department of Social Welfare and Development gave separate food packs and additional financial assistance.

In a video message, Go advised those struggling to pay their hospital bills and medical expenses to avail the services of the Malasakit Center at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City. He said his office is ready to assist if they need additional medical assistance.

Go assured residents of his continuing commitment to assist those affected by fire and other crisis situations.