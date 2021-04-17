#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Ombudsmanâ€™s central office in Quezon City closed until May 2
File photo of the Office of the Ombudsman.
Philstar.com/File

Ombudsman’s central office in Quezon City closed until May 2

(Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The ombudsman's central office in Quezon City will remain closed until next month in line with the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and the need for further disinfection after several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Office of the Ombudsman made this announcement on social media Saturday, adding that it would stay closed until May 2. 

"The office shall continue to adopt a work-from-home arrangement during this period," the advisory reads.

It adds that "the reglementary period for the filing of pleadings, motions, affidavits and other relevant documents before the Office of the Ombudsman, Quezon City shall be DEEMED INTERRUPTED, and the period of the filing of such shall begin to run again on 03 May 2021." 

The submission period for Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth is also extended until May 30, 2021, the office said. 

Even prior to this announcement, the ombudsman's central office was already closed and was to remain so until April 18, due to increased infections among its employees, 17 of whom tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OMBUDSMAN QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BuCor won&rsquo;t reopen Bilibid access road
BuCor won’t reopen Bilibid access road
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections refuses to reopen an access road leading to a community in the New Bilibid Prison reservation.
Nation
fbfb
SMC: Alabang steel ramp for southbound traffic only
By Richmond Mercurio | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. is advising motorists that the two-lane steel ramp connecting the Alabang viaduct to the elevated Skyway system will be used for southbound traffic only starting Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Bising enters Philippines, threatens Bicol, Eastern Visayas
By Helen Flores | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Residents of Bicol and Eastern Visayas have been warned to brace for strong winds and heavy rains due to Typhoon Bising (international name Surigae), which entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterda...
Nation
fbfb
MECQ in Quirino until April 30
By Christina Mendez | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Quirino will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine until April 30.
Nation
fbfb
DICT, San Juan launch COVID-19 vaccine registry
By Neil Jayson Servallos | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Information and Communications Technology and the San Juan city government are pilot testing the country’s COVID-19 vaccine registry.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Trader, employee nabbed for stabbing
Trader, employee nabbed for stabbing
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A businessman and his employee were arrested after they allegedly stabbed two persons in Quezon City yesterday, an incident...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ indicts Cam for vice mayor&rsquo;s slay
DOJ indicts Cam for vice mayor’s slay
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam, her son and six others...
Nation
fbfb
Erap back in ICU
Erap back in ICU
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada was brought back to the intensive care unit on Thursday night after he contracted a lung infection,...
Nation
fbfb
2 more cops die of virus
2 more cops die of virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Two more police officers, including a one-star general who was set to retire next month, died of COVID-19, the Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
P10.6 million smuggled cigarettes seized off Zamboanga
By Roel PareÃ±o | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
A boat loaded with 300 cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P10.6 million was intercepted off the coast of Zamboanga City on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with