Ombudsmanâ€™s central office in Quezon City closed until May 2

MANILA, Philippines — The ombudsman's central office in Quezon City will remain closed until next month in line with the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and the need for further disinfection after several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Office of the Ombudsman made this announcement on social media Saturday, adding that it would stay closed until May 2.

"The office shall continue to adopt a work-from-home arrangement during this period," the advisory reads.

In view of the announcement of the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 placing the National Capital Region under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine for the period 12 to 30 April 2021, and the need to further disinfect several offices

It adds that "the reglementary period for the filing of pleadings, motions, affidavits and other relevant documents before the Office of the Ombudsman, Quezon City shall be DEEMED INTERRUPTED, and the period of the filing of such shall begin to run again on 03 May 2021."

The submission period for Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth is also extended until May 30, 2021, the office said.

Even prior to this announcement, the ombudsman's central office was already closed and was to remain so until April 18, due to increased infections among its employees, 17 of whom tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Bella Perez-Rubio