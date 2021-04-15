Manila COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy at 75%, Mayor Isko says

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said Wednesday said bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 cases in city hospitals has reached 75%, which is already a “red flag” for them.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, Moreno said the six government-operated hospitals in the city have a bed capacity of 972. Of that number, 523 are allotted for coronavirus cases.

“Out of 523 COVID beds,75% na kami. Malapit na kami. Red flag na kami. Medyo scary yun (Out of 523 COVID beds, we’re at 75% occupancy. That’s high. We're at red flag already That’s quite scary),” he said.

The city mayor added that many private hospitals have reported full capacity.

Data provided by the Manila Public Information Office showed that as of April 14, there are 391 COVID-19 beds out of 523 in the six district hospitals that are occupied. Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center has all of its 100 beds for coronavirus patients occupied.

Moreno said that the city put up a quarantine facility last year and that, in 2021, they have increased the bed capacity there to more than 800 from 570. But even the occupancy rate in the city’s quarantine facility has already hit 43%, he added.

Local government data showed that 378 of the 870 beds allotted for COVID-19 positive patients are already occupied.

Moreno said that those who have spaces in their homes that can be used for isolation may remain at home, but those who lack adequate space and fear infecting their loved ones can go to city quarantine facilities where they can be given ample medical care.

As of April 14, Manila tallied 4,291 active cases, 45,589 recoveries and 995 fatalities due to the novel coronavirus. Manila PIO also reported that as of 10:30 a.m. of Thursday, 779 medical frontliners received their second dose of vaccine.

The national coronavirus caseload meanwhile is at 892,880, with 173,047 active infections. Health authorities reported that recovery is at 704,386 while fatality count is at 15,472 as of April 14. — Kristine Joy Patag