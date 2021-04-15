#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Manila COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy at 75%, Mayor Isko says
This photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a relative wearing personal protective equipment attending to a family member with COVID-19 at a makeshift ward in a hospital in Manila. More contagious variants of the coronavirus have been blamed for a record surge in infections in Metro Manila that has overwhelmed hospitals and sent the national capital region into lockdown.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

Manila COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy at 75%, Mayor Isko says

(Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said Wednesday said bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 cases in city hospitals has reached 75%, which is already a “red flag” for them.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, Moreno said the six government-operated hospitals in the city have a bed capacity of 972. Of that number, 523 are allotted for coronavirus cases.

“Out of 523 COVID beds,75% na kami. Malapit na kami. Red flag na kami. Medyo scary yun (Out of 523 COVID beds, we’re at 75% occupancy. That’s high. We're at red flag already That’s quite scary),” he said.

The city mayor added that many private hospitals have reported full capacity.

Data provided by the Manila Public Information Office showed that as of April 14, there are 391 COVID-19 beds out of 523 in the six district hospitals that are occupied.  Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center has all of its 100 beds for coronavirus patients occupied.

Moreno said that the city put up a quarantine facility last year and that, in 2021, they have increased the bed capacity there to more than 800 from 570. But even the occupancy rate in the city’s quarantine facility has already hit 43%, he added.

Local government data showed that 378 of the 870 beds allotted for COVID-19 positive patients are already occupied.

Moreno said that those who have spaces in their homes that can be used for isolation may remain at home, but those who lack adequate space and fear infecting their loved ones can go to city quarantine facilities where they can be given ample medical care.

As of April 14, Manila tallied 4,291 active cases, 45,589 recoveries and 995 fatalities due to the novel coronavirus. Manila PIO also reported that as of 10:30 a.m. of Thursday, 779 medical frontliners received their second dose of vaccine.

The national coronavirus caseload meanwhile is at 892,880, with 173,047 active infections. Health authorities reported that recovery is at 704,386 while fatality count is at 15,472 as of April 14. — Kristine Joy Patag

ISKO MORENO MANILA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila climbs to 5.36% &mdash; OCTA
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila climbs to 5.36% — OCTA
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
The OCTA Research said the proportion of persons dying from COVID-19 in NCR is now at 5.36% against the 1.82% last month...
Nation
fbfb
DOT: Mobile hospital, drive-through vaccination site to rise in Rizal Park soon
DOT: Mobile hospital, drive-through vaccination site to rise in Rizal Park soon
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday announced that a temporary mobile hospital and a drive-thru vaccination...
Nation
fbfb
Moreno: No harm in pushing through with 'dolomite beach' project
Moreno: No harm in pushing through with 'dolomite beach' project
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"No, [I was not informed about the recent dump.] But I was informed about the project."
Nation
fbfb
Laguna SK chairman shot dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 15, 2021 - 12:00am
A Sanggunian Kabataan chairman in Lumban, Laguna was gunned down on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Fire razes Misamis Oriental provincial health office
Fire razes Misamis Oriental provincial health office
8 hours ago
Misamis Oriental Public Information Office said the fire razed the health office and other buildings near it inside the province’s...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Preliminary investigations may still be held in areas under stricter quarantine
Preliminary investigations may still be held in areas under stricter quarantine
41 minutes ago
“If video[conferencing] can be done, we allow [it]. However, we are lenient as to extensions of time to submit...
Nation
fbfb
Potential 'Bising' now a severe tropical storm
Potential 'Bising' now a severe tropical storm
6 hours ago
PAGASA said it developed into severe tropical storm at 8 a.m. It is expected to reach typhoon category in the next 36 hours...
Nation
fbfb
2 slain in P210.8 million drug bust
2 slain in P210.8 million drug bust
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Two suspected drug pushers were shot dead by police during a sting that yielded around 31 kilos of shabu valued at P210.8...
Nation
fbfb
Tondo hospital gets Japanese CT scan
Tondo hospital gets Japanese CT scan
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno unveiled yesterday a modern CT scan machine at the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in...
Nation
fbfb
Health workers, APORs get free rides &ndash; Tugade
Health workers, APORs get free rides – Tugade
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has ordered for the nationwide implementation of free ride service for health workers...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with