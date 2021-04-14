#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila climbs to 5.36% â OCTA
This April 11, 2020 photo shows personnel preparing beds at the quarantine facility in the Philippine International Convention Center.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

COVID-19 fatality rate in Metro Manila climbs to 5.36% — OCTA

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 2:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The case fatality rate in Metro Manila is now nearly three times higher than in March, an independent panel of experts studying the COVID-19 crisis in the country said Wednesday. 

Members of the OCTA Research team in a report said the proportion of persons dying from COVID-19 in the National Capital Region is now at 5.36% against the 1.82% last month.

"While the more recent CFR is based on a much smaller sample size of 284 deaths, and the CFR may still decrease as more data comes in, the possibility of an increase in CFR should not be ignored," the group said.

Per a tracker by the Department of Health, the capital region continued to tally the highest number of deaths in the last two weeks compared with other regions in the country.

By April 13, it showed Metro Manila with 311 fatalities, Central Luzon with 162 and CALABARZON with 142. The City of Manila accounted for 73 of those deaths, followed by Quezon City with 66, and Pasig with 41.

Experts attributed the rise to factors such as an already overwhelmed health care system, as well as the presence of COVID-19 variants which they said could be more deadly.

More of the elderly are dying, they also said, at 28.6% of patients 65 and above. This is up from 11.8% in March. Deaths among 60-64-year-olds are at 16.4% from 5.7%, while the deaths among those 50 to 59 are at 8.7% from an earlier 2.7%.

OCTA said senior citizens should be prioritized on getting medical care "to be assured they receive timely interventions."

"Seniors who have not applied for vaccination should strongly reconsider getting inoculated," the experts added, "given that the risk of mortality due to COVID-19 is much higher than the risk of complications due to vaccines."

Individuals belonging to groups vulnerable to the virus should also strictly follow public health standards, and "exercise extreme caution especially in public areas to avoid COVID-19 infection."

To date, the overall number of deaths in the country from the disease stood at 15,286 by April 14. DOH last week also logged the highest number of new fatalities since the pandemic hit at 401 on April 9.

The Philippines has also continued to see a significant increase in daily infections, with its total count now at 884,783.

COVID-19 VARIANT DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH METRO MANILA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OCTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PLLO chief charged for yearlong absence
By Christina Mendez | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Two employees of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office have filed a complaint against PLLO chief Adelino Sitoy for allegedly being absent from office for nearly a year.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte signs law creating 2 new Rizal districts
By Alexis Romero | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
President Duterte has signed into law a measure dividing the second legislative district of Rizal into three.
Nation
fbfb
CIDG seizes P30 million COVID-19 test kits
CIDG seizes P30 million COVID-19 test kits
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Around 30 boxes of unauthorized COVID-19 rapid test kits valued at P30 million were seized from 10 persons in Quezon City...
Nation
fbfb
Cops kill crime gang chief
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The alleged leader of a crime syndicate was killed by police in a supposed encounter in Tondo, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Nayong Pilipino Foundation property to house drive-through vaccination facility
Nayong Pilipino Foundation property to house drive-through vaccination facility
By Rosette Adel | 19 hours ago
A Nayong Pilipino Foundation property in Parañaque City will soon house a vaccination drive-thru facility.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Weather disturbance off Mindanao intensifies into tropical storm
Weather disturbance off Mindanao intensifies into tropical storm
6 hours ago
The tropical storm was given the international name “Surigae.”
Nation
fbfb
Erap now negative for COVID-19
Erap now negative for COVID-19
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada tested negative for COVID-19 in his latest RT-PCR swab test, his son former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
fbfb
MWSS to probe EDSA pipe leak
MWSS to probe EDSA pipe leak
By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The regulatory office of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System will investigate the circumstances involving a damaged...
Nation
fbfb
2 PNP officials die of COVID-19
2 PNP officials die of COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Two Philippine National Police officials have died of COVID-19, the PNP reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Tropical cyclone off Mindanao to intensify into storm &ndash; PAGASA
Tropical cyclone off Mindanao to intensify into storm – PAGASA
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
A tropical depression spotted off Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this weekend.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with