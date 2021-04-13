LRT-1 announces weekend shutdowns until end-April

MANILA, Philippines — The private operator of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 announced on Tuesday the temporary suspension of LRT-1 operations for two weekends in April 2021 to continue the maintenance works needed for a better and improved LRT-1 experience.

In a statement, the Light Rail Manila Corp. said that the planned shutdowns on April 17 to 18 and later on April 24 to 25 will give the operator time to complete the remaining maintenance and rehabilitation works started during the Holy Week.

To recall, the operator suspended its Holy Week operations to carry out the scheduled works. However, it went back to dispatching 17 trains after the scheduled suspension.

"The works to be carried out during this period would cover the maintenance of trains, stations, and various systems including the scheduled replacement of overhead catenary wires," LRMC said in its statement.

"The additional days will also accelerate the preparations needed for the commercial use of the new Generation-4 train sets in Q4 2021."

This comes days after the Department of Transportation disclosed that over 500 new coronavirus infections were recorded among its rail sector's personnel, including those of the LRT-1 line.

The LRT-1 at the time reported that of the 377 personnel who were tested, 117 personnel tested positive for the COVID-19.

More LRT-1 personnel from the total number of 1,185 will still be tested. The rail operator said more personnel from its 1,277 total workforce will still have to undergo swab tests.

"LRMC assures that it will continue to enforce its health and safety protocols, as well as comply with IATF guidelines while performing the maintenance works during this period," it also said in its statement.

Public utility buses running on Route 17 along Monumento to EDSA via Rizal Avenue/Taft Avenue have been deployed to support affected commuters during the temporary weekend shutdown.

"There will be no changes in the service schedule of LRT-1 on weekdays: Northbound train (4:30AM to 9:15PM), Southbound train (4:30AM to 9:30PM)."

