Ifugao cop dies after accidentally shooting himself

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the policeman who accidentally shot himself to death Friday afternoon are now holding a wake to honor him.

The cop was identified as Patrolman Jonathan Ballogan, 31, single and a resident of Sitio Lugo, O-ong, Hingyon, Ifugao. He is a member of the Cordillera Regional Mobile Force Batallion 15.

Ballogan was reportedly cleaning his firearm in a hut inside their residential compound before the incident. He even requested her grandmother to bring him food while cleaning his gun.

As the food was being prepared, Ballogan's kin heard a gunshot coming from the hut where the cop was.

They rushed to the hut and saw the victim covered in his own blood.

Ballogan was even rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.