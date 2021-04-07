#VACCINEWATCHPH
Libreng Sakay serves 13,378 Commuters

Robertzon Ramirez, Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - April 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 13,378 stranded commuters in areas included in the the National Capital Region or NCR Plus Bubble have benefited from the Libreng Sakay program of the Philippine National Police

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said yesterday that aside from free rides, stranded commuters in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna – which are under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) – also received free face masks.

“As supplies allow, Libreng Sakay also provides face mask, bottled water and useful information materials to passengers,” Sinas said.

The PNP allotted two buses, five utility trucks and two coasters, which  picked up and dropped off commuters from EDSA-Crame to Meycauayan and San Jose Del Monte City, both in Bulacan; Zapote in Bacoor, Cavite, and Rodriguez, Antipolo and Taytay in Rizal

“This is the PNP’s way of reaching out to our citizens by providing mobility and other extended service to APORs or authorized persons outside of residence so they could report to work conveniently even as their areas are under ECQ,” Sinas said

The vehicles are complemented by at least 1,317 mobile assets of the National Capital Region Police Office.

To ensure compliance with the minimum health standards, Sinas said the PNP‘s Libreng Sakay buses observe the 50-percent seating capacity policy imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious diseases.

Used mask disposal

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) yesterday urged Filipinos to dispose of their used face masks properly in order to protect the garbage collectors.

CBCP vice president and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said he respects the opinion of the environmentalists, but burning the used face masks is the best way to protect handlers of medical waste.

David admitted that burning of medical waste might not be the safest solution.

“But if this is done properly, burning can kill the virus and protect people handling these wastes,” David said.

