3 more cops die of virus

MANILA, Philippines — Three Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel have died of COVID-19 after nearly 800 of its members were infected since Wednesday, an official said yesterday.

PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said two died on Wednesday. One is a 46-year-old policeman from the Drug Enforcement Group while the other is a 40-year-old policewoman assigned with the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

A 53-year-old policeman, also assigned at the NCRPO, succumbed to the virus last Thursday.

Since Wednesday, a total of 797 PNP personnel tested positive for COVID-19, with 328 on Friday. Twenty-five previously recovered from the virus but were reinfected.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the PNP has reached 2,603 as of yesterday. Sixty-nine of the patients are recuperating in hospitals while 2,534 are quarantined in isolation facilities

Eleazar said 234 of the new patients are assigned in Metro Manila, with 22 from Camp Crame. Three of them are assigned at the office of PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas, who recently recovered from his bout with the virus.

A total of 259 other patients are from various administrative and operational support units of the PNP while the remaining 304 are assigned in police regional offices nationwide.

At least 15,646 PNP members have been infected with COVID-19. Forty have died while 15,003 or 83.10 percent of the patients have recovered.

Eleazar said Camp Crame remains the most infected police camp in the country where 679 of the 3,401 personnel contracted COVID-19, an infection rate of 19.96 percent.