#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
3 more cops die of virus
PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said two died on Wednesday. One is a 46-year-old policeman from the Drug Enforcement Group while the other is a 40-year-old policewoman assigned with the National Capital Region Police Office.
STAR/File

3 more cops die of virus

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - April 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel have died of COVID-19 after nearly 800 of its members were infected since Wednesday, an official said yesterday.

PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said two died on Wednesday. One is a 46-year-old policeman from the Drug Enforcement Group while the other is a 40-year-old policewoman assigned with the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

A 53-year-old policeman, also assigned at the NCRPO, succumbed to the virus last Thursday.

Since Wednesday, a total of 797 PNP personnel tested positive for COVID-19, with 328 on Friday. Twenty-five previously recovered from the virus but were reinfected.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the PNP has reached 2,603 as of yesterday. Sixty-nine of the patients are recuperating in hospitals while 2,534 are quarantined in isolation facilities

Eleazar said 234 of the new patients are assigned in Metro Manila, with 22 from Camp Crame. Three of them are assigned at the office of PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas, who recently recovered from his bout with the virus.

A total of 259 other patients are from various administrative and operational support units of the PNP while the remaining 304 are assigned in police regional offices nationwide.

At least 15,646 PNP members have been infected with COVID-19. Forty have died while 15,003 or 83.10 percent of the patients have recovered.

Eleazar said Camp Crame remains the most infected police camp in the country where 679 of the 3,401 personnel contracted COVID-19, an infection rate of 19.96 percent.

COVID-19 PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Barangay officials apologize after viral lugaw rider claims harassment
Barangay officials apologize after viral lugaw rider claims harassment
1 day ago
Officials of Barangay Muzon in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan involved in the viral lugaw delivery incident have apologized after...
Nation
fbfb
New bridge connects 13 seaside villages to Cotabato City
New bridge connects 13 seaside villages to Cotabato City
5 hours ago
Thirteen barangays in the western coast of Maguindanao are now connected by a new P108-million bridge to this city, something...
Nation
fbfb
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
5 days ago
In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City car theft suspect nabbed in Mindanao
Quezon City car theft suspect nabbed in Mindanao
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested Thursday night in Zamboanga del Sur a car theft suspect...
Nation
fbfb
6ID to build isolation center for troops with COVID-19
6ID to build isolation center for troops with COVID-19
By John Unson | 2 days ago
Abdullah Cusain, assistant executive secretary of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the BARMM government...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Hog deliveries breach 250,000 mark
Hog deliveries breach 250,000 mark
By Catherine Talavera | 54 minutes ago
Over 250,000 hogs have been delivered to markets in Metro Manila in almost two months, in line with the Department of Agriculture’s...
Nation
fbfb
285 Quezon City health workers get second dose of Sinovac vaccines
285 Quezon City health workers get second dose of Sinovac vaccines
By Janvic Mateo | 54 minutes ago
A total of 285 health care workers at the Quezon City General Hospital have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines...
Nation
fbfb
Muntinlupa area under 15-day lockdown
Muntinlupa area under 15-day lockdown
By Ghio Ong | 54 minutes ago
The Muntinlupa City government has sealed off a community for 15 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
125 quakes recorded around Taal
125 quakes recorded around Taal
By Cet Dematera | 54 minutes ago
At least 125 volcanic tremors were recorded in the Taal Volcano network in the past 24 hours.
Nation
fbfb
7 COVID-19 deaths at NCMH in March
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Seven persons from the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong died of COVID-19 in March alone following a surge in infections wherein 152 tested positive for the virus, Mayor Carmelita Abalos said yes...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with