285 Quezon City health workers get second dose of Sinovac vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 285 health care workers at the Quezon City General Hospital (QCGH) have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

The medical frontliners completed their vaccination one month after they were inoculated with the first dose last March 3.

The remaining health workers at QCGH and in the other hospitals in Quezon City are expected to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days.

Mayor Joy Belmonte earlier underscored the importance of vaccinating frontliners especially with the surge of new cases in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

Based on the latest tally released by the city government, some 21,000 individuals have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, among them 1,100 healthcare workers at QCGH (including those who received their second doses), 6,815 frontliners at Level 1 and Level 2 public and private hospitals in the city and 11,000 other frontliners.

Some 2,000 senior citizens also received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccines last Wednesday.

The city will resume the vaccination of frontliners and individuals with co-morbidities aged 18 to 59 years old on today. They will receive the additional 35,000 Sinovac vaccines provided by the national government.

Joseph Juico, co-chair of the city’s vaccination task force, said the city plans to open more vaccination sites in the coming days to expedite the inoculation drive.

There are currently six active vaccination sites located in each of the city’s districts. The local government has identified at least 27 locations that may be used as vaccination centers.