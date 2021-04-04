#VACCINEWATCHPH
125 quakes recorded around Taal
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said there were seven volcanic tremors, which lasted for more than a minute, as well as 114 low-frequency, a volcano-tectonic and three hybrid quakes.
STAR/File

Cet Dematera, Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - April 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 125 volcanic tremors were recorded in the Taal Volcano network in the past 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said there were seven volcanic tremors, which lasted for more than a minute, as well as 114 low-frequency, a volcano-tectonic and three hybrid quakes.

A weak emission of steam-laden plumes that rose 30 meters from fumarolic vents in the main crater was also observed.

Sulfu dioxide emission tested on Friday averaged 1,854 tons.

Local government units were advised to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of concerned barangays.

Meanwhile, 14 volcanic quakes were recorded around Mayon Volcano on Wednesday and Thursday.

”These volcanic earthquakes mean that magma is ascending to the surface. Right now, it is still deep down the volcano as quakes still fluctuate. No big event yet,” Paul Alanis, Phivolcs resident volcanologist, told The STAR.

Alanis said they are observing the other parameters to determine if Mayon’s abnormal condition is escalating.

