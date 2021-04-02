Quezon City car theft suspect nabbed in Mindanao

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested Thursday night in Zamboanga del Sur a car theft suspect wanted by a court in Quezon City.

Police Lt. Col. Cyrus Belarmino, CIDG’s provincial officer for Zamboanga del Sur, said Friday Jemar Dayap Magsanay yielded peacefully when they served him a warrant for his arrest in Barangay Balangasan in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Belarmino said the arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 21, 2020 by Judge Primo Sio, Jr of the Regional Trial Court Branch 96 in Quezon City.

The court had set a P300,000 bail for Magsanay’s temporary liberty, according to Belarmino.

“He is now in our custody,” Belarmino said on Friday morning.

Belarmino said the operation that resulted in the arrest of Magsanay at past 9:00 p.m. Thursday was assisted by the Pagadian City Police and provincial personnel of the police’s Highway Patrol Group.