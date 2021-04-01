#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
6ID to build isolation center for troops with COVID-19
Camp Siongco is the headquarters of the 6th Infantry Division
6th Infantry Division Facebook page

6ID to build isolation center for troops with COVID-19

John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2021 - 2:13pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Army will start constructing next week in Camp Siongco a multimillion-peso isolation facility for soldiers afflicted with COVID-19 while out on frontline quarantine duties.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the Bangsamoro regional government released on March 29 an initial P5.6-million tranche for the construction of the building inside division headquarters.

Abdullah Cusain, assistant executive secretary of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the BARMM government has earmarked P11.2 million for the project.

Cusain turned over to Uy last March 29 two checks with a total amount of P5.6 million to jumpstart the construction of the building.

A number of soldiers under 6th ID got infected with coronavirus in recent months, apparently contracted while enforcing anti-COVID-19 quarantine regulations in support of containment programs of local government units.

"The officers and troops of 6th ID are happy with this support from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. We need this facility where Army personnel infected with COVID-19 can be confined and monitored by our physicians," Uy said.

The 6th ID covers central Mindanao’s adjoining Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces and the cities of Cotabato, Koronadal, Tacurong and General Santos.

Uy said he is thankful to BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for providing the funds needed for the construction of the isolation facility.

He said personnel of the brigades and battalions under 6th ID are also grateful to BARMM Public Work Minister Eduard Uy Guerra and to lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who is at the helm of the Bangsamoro local government ministry.

The two ministers are the proponents of the Camp Siongco COVID-19 isolation facility project.

6TH INFANTRY DIVISION MAGUINDANAO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Back to 'disiplina'? On second day of ECQ, stories of power-tripping enforcers
play
Back to 'disiplina'? On second day of ECQ, stories of power-tripping enforcers
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"One thing is for sure, while we understand the need for strict enforcement to contain the further spread of the virus, abusive...
Nation
fbfb
Cagayan health worker dead, 30 infected after vaccination
By Raymund Catindig | April 1, 2021 - 12:00am
A medical frontliner has died while 30 other health workers at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in this city, who have been inoculated against COVID-19, have tested positive for the virus.
Nation
fbfb
Espenido surrenders over homicide raps
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 1, 2021 - 12:00am
Controversial police official Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido and two other police officers surrendered on Tuesday in connection with the homicide cases they are facing over a police operation in 2017.
Nation
fbfb
Dacera mom condoles with Claire’s family
By Ghio Ong | April 1, 2021 - 12:00am
More people are sending their condolences to the family of veteran singer Claire dela Fuente, including the mother of deceased flight attendant Christine Dacera.
Nation
fbfb
Asian Hospital and Medical Center begins second dose of COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
Sponsored
Asian Hospital and Medical Center begins second dose of COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
21 hours ago
On March 31, 2021, Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) successfully inoculated its employees with the second dose of...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
After raid on labor activist's house, lawyers remind cops: No manhunt if no warrant of arrest
After raid on labor activist's house, lawyers remind cops: No manhunt if no warrant of arrest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Public Interest Law Center asserted that a person may not be subjected to a manhunt when he or she is not home when a...
Nation
fbfb
Batangas dive town Mabini on lockdown against COVID-19
Batangas dive town Mabini on lockdown against COVID-19
By Marlon Luistro | 2 hours ago
The local government said the surge of cases in the 'NCR Plus' bubble — Metro Manila, and the provinces of Bulacan,...
Nation
fbfb
206 cops positive for COVID-19
206 cops positive for COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police recorded yesterday 206 new COVID-19 infections, bringing to 2,257 the number of active cases...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City begins vaccinating seniors
Quezon City begins vaccinating seniors
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Senior citizens in Quezon City have received their first dose of vaccines against the coronavirus disease.
Nation
fbfb
500 Malabon residents undergo antigen tests
500 Malabon residents undergo antigen tests
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Over 500 residents in Malabon yesterday availed themselves of free antigen tests provided by the office of Vice President...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with