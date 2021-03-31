Asian Hospital and Medical Center begins second dose of COVID-19 vaccine inoculation

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC) today successfully inoculated its employees with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The day was a momentous occasion in the AHMC’s efforts to protect their medical staff and employees from the virus.

AHMC strongly supports the government and the Department of Health’s vaccination program, believing that this is the country’s hope in alleviating the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the recent surge in cases, the second dose of the vaccine gives hope for the future as we move toward rebuilding our community and country after curbing the effects of the virus on the Filipino people.

In pursuit of this, the AHMC formed a Vaccination Task Force that focused on the vaccination program, which includes members of their medical community, and representation from different units such as Human Resources, Infection Prevention and Control Committee, Pharmacy Services, Quality Management, Medical Informatics, Corporate Communications, among others.

The Vaccination Task Force includes a team monitoring and attending to concerns on adverse effects following immunization of every person who received the vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jose Acuin, was the first recipient for the first and second dose of the vaccine at the Conference Facility Unit. Together with a team of multidisciplinary professionals, they installed confidence in the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Also receiving the second dose of the vaccine are: Human Resources Director Aimee Jane Martinez; Innovation, Sales and Marketing Director, Dr. Jesus Randy Cañal; and Asian Hospital Professional Staff Association president and Emergency Medicine consultant, Dr. Erick Tiongson.

Following them in receiving their second dose of the vaccine will be close to 3,000 employees including doctors, nurses and other hospital workers.

