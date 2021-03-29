QCPD confirms caskets bearing anti-communist propaganda

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities confirmed a casket bearing anti-communist propaganda was left at the Timog-Morato Rotonda in Quezon City.

According to the Quezon City Police District, the first casket was "discovered" at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday by barangay public safety officer Archie Tarusanan—well past established curfew hours—but only reported two hours later by Vince David, the husband of Brgy. Chairwoman Camille Malig-David.

Kamuning Police Station said it dispatched an explosive ordinance disposal and SWAT team "to render safe procedure" before claiming the casket.

The casket and materials were turned over to Brgy. Sacred Heart, police said.

"Investigation disclosed that the said casket was left abandoned by still unidentified male persons on board a color white van with no plate number," a spot report by the QCPD acquired by Philstar.com reads.

The casket came with candles and two posters that read: "Mga estudyanteng namatay dahil sa panlilinlang ng mga terroristang CPP-NPA-NDF...Limang dekada ng palilinlang salot sa lipunan, ilibing na ang kasamaan ng teroristang CPP-NPA-NDF."

(Students killed due to deception by CPP-NPA-NDF terrorists. Five decades of deceptive plague on society, bury the evil of CPP-NPA-NDF terrorists.)

This comes at the 52nd anniversary of the New People's Army.

At a press briefing Sunday evening, Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, who serves as commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said that police deployed to implement the enhanced community quarantine would still be carrying rifles for the security and protection of the control points.

"We know tomorrow is the anniversary of the CPP-NPA. So all of these things were taken into consideration," Binag said then.

Over 9,000 personnel to man the 1,106 quarantine control points within the so-called NCR+ bubble to strictly implement protocols amid the ECQ and uniform curfew.

Since the PNP started deploying cops to enforce uniform curfew hours in the capital region, over 17,000 have been apprehended for supposed quarantine violations, PNP data show.

Of which, more than 7,000 were fined, while exactly 2,381 were arrested.

READ: Cops sent to checkpoints in 'NCR+ bubble' ahead of ECQ implementation

UP student leaders slam use of deceased alumni in propaganda

In a statement sent to media Monday, student leaders and progressive groups from the University of the Philippines condemned the use of the names of students supposedly killed when they became members of the communist insurgency.

The STAR/Miguel de Guzman Another view of the coffin with a message against communists as seen in Quezon City's Timog-Morato area on Sunday evening, March 28, 2021.



"The UP community condemns this nefarious desecration of the deaths of youths and misrepresentation of UP students and the advocacies they embodied," UP Student Regent Renee Co said.

"While we continue to honor the sacrifices these young people made, the state sullies their memory and is reopening wounds for their friends, families, and communities. Rather than make conditions better for the Filipino people or seek just and lasting peace, this government opted to point guns at everyone."

The names and pictures on the installations included those of UP students John Carlo Alberto and Jo Lapira, whom the statement said were student council leaders themselves.

"It is hypocritical of this administration to impose a brutal lockdown that will starve the people to flatten the curve, but its allies freely roam the streets to spread this hate speech. Rather than militarize communities and waste taxpayer money on life-threatening propaganda, the government ought to focus its resources instead on ending this pandemic."

Anakbayan UP Diliman spokesperson Ajay Lagrimas also pointed out that the tagging of UP in the posters is "an implicit death threat" to UP students critical of the Duterte administration.

"Duterte is allergic to criticism, and responds at the first sight of dissent with shoot-to-kill orders."

Why does this matter?