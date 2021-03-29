#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
QCPD confirms caskets bearing anti-communist propaganda
A white coffin with anti-communist banners is placed at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Sunday evening, March 28, 2021. Witnesses said that four unidentified men alighted a white van and set the coffin on a table with candles. The same white coffin was seen on the Guadalupe Bridge at the boundary of Makati and Mandaluyong City.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

QCPD confirms caskets bearing anti-communist propaganda

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities confirmed a casket bearing anti-communist propaganda was left at the Timog-Morato Rotonda in Quezon City. 

According to the Quezon City Police District, the first casket was "discovered" at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday by barangay public safety officer Archie Tarusanan—well past established curfew hours—but only reported two hours later by Vince David, the husband of Brgy. Chairwoman Camille Malig-David. 

Kamuning Police Station said it dispatched an explosive ordinance disposal and SWAT team "to render safe procedure" before claiming the casket. 

The casket and materials were turned over to Brgy. Sacred Heart, police said. 

"Investigation disclosed that the said casket was left abandoned by still unidentified male persons on board a color white van with no plate number," a spot report by the QCPD acquired by Philstar.com reads. 

The casket came with candles and two posters that read: "Mga estudyanteng namatay dahil sa panlilinlang ng mga terroristang CPP-NPA-NDF...Limang dekada ng palilinlang salot sa lipunan, ilibing na ang kasamaan ng teroristang CPP-NPA-NDF." 

(Students killed due to deception by CPP-NPA-NDF terrorists. Five decades of deceptive plague on society, bury the evil of CPP-NPA-NDF terrorists.)

This comes at the 52nd anniversary of the New People's Army. 

At a press briefing Sunday evening, Police Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, who serves as commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said that police deployed to implement the enhanced community quarantine would still be carrying rifles for the security and protection of the control points. 

"We know tomorrow is the anniversary of the CPP-NPA. So all of these things were taken into consideration," Binag said then.

Over 9,000 personnel to man the 1,106 quarantine control points within the so-called NCR+ bubble to strictly implement protocols amid the ECQ and uniform curfew.

Since the PNP started deploying cops to enforce uniform curfew hours in the capital region, over 17,000 have been apprehended for supposed quarantine violations, PNP data show. 

Of which, more than 7,000 were fined, while exactly 2,381 were arrested. 

READ: Cops sent to checkpoints in 'NCR+ bubble' ahead of ECQ implementation

UP student leaders slam use of deceased alumni in propaganda 

In a statement sent to media Monday, student leaders and progressive groups from the University of the Philippines condemned the use of the names of students supposedly killed when they became members of the communist insurgency. 

Another view of the coffin with a message against communists as seen in Quezon City's Timog-Morato area on Sunday evening, March 28, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman


"The UP community condemns this nefarious desecration of the deaths of youths and misrepresentation of UP students and the advocacies they embodied," UP Student Regent Renee Co said. 

"While we continue to honor the sacrifices these young people made, the state sullies their memory and is reopening wounds for their friends, families, and communities. Rather than make conditions better for the Filipino people or seek just and lasting peace, this government opted to point guns at everyone."

The names and pictures on the installations included those of UP students John Carlo Alberto and Jo Lapira, whom the statement said were student council leaders themselves.

"It is hypocritical of this administration to impose a brutal lockdown that will starve the people to flatten the curve, but its allies freely roam the streets to spread this hate speech. Rather than militarize communities and waste taxpayer money on life-threatening propaganda, the government ought to focus its resources instead on ending this pandemic."

Anakbayan UP Diliman spokesperson Ajay Lagrimas also pointed out that the tagging of UP in the posters is "an implicit death threat" to UP students critical of the Duterte administration. 

"Duterte is allergic to criticism, and responds at the first sight of dissent with shoot-to-kill orders." 

Why does this matter?

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zambales doctor dies of COVID-19
By Ric Sapnu | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
A doctor at the President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in this town yesterday died of COVID, the provincial health office said.
Nation
fbfb
Mayors fail to explain vaccine priority violation
By Neil Jayson Servallos | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
Mayors who skipped the COVID vaccination priority list have failed to respond to the show cause orders within the period set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, a DILG official said yesterda...
Nation
fbfb
Cop shoots worker over spat
By Ed Amoroso | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
A police officer reportedly shot dead a worker following a quarrel in Calamba, Laguna at dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Mayors, barangay captains qualified for vaccination – Olivarez
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
Mayors and barangay captains are considered frontliners and are qualified to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City moves to thwart COVID-19 outbreaks
By Neil Jayson Servallos | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has moved to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in commercial establishments and residential areas, including subdivisions and condominiums.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
LPA to dump rain in Mindanao areas
LPA to dump rain in Mindanao areas
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The trough or extension of a low-pressure area spotted off General Santos City will bring rain over the southern portion of...
Nation
fbfb
State of calamity vs ASF sought
State of calamity vs ASF sought
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan yesterday asked Malacañang to declare a state of calamity to help hog-raisers recover from...
Nation
fbfb
Pagadian bettor wins P298 million lotto pot
By Rainier Allan Ronda | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
A lone bettor from Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
1 dead in La Union road mishaps
By Artemio Dumlao | March 29, 2021 - 12:00am
A man died and two were injured in separate vehicular accidents that occurred in La Union on Saturday night.
Nation
fbfb
Crame gym, tennis court now quarantine centers
Crame gym, tennis court now quarantine centers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has opened up its sports facilities at Camp Crame as COVID-19 quarantine centers as the number...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with