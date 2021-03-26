Baguio court orders police to stop red-tagging youth leaders, groups on social media

MANILA, Philippines — A Baguio judge on Wednesday ordered the Cordillera police to stop posting or distributing materials that tag youth activists and their organizations as members, legal fronts, or recruiters of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

A copy of the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by Baguio Regional Trial Court Branch 3 Judge Emmanuel Rasing was posted by the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance on its Facebook page on Thursday. The Police Regional Office Cordillera and its regional director, Police Brig. Gen R’win Pagkalinawan, are listed as respondents.

Raising was granting the immediate relief sought by the following petitioners in a Petition for the Writ of Amparo:

Christian Dave B. Ruz, regional coordinator of Kabataan Partylist – Cordillera and convenor of the Youth Act Now Against Tyranny for Baguio-Benguet

Deanna Louise C. Montenegro, spokesperson of the National Union Of Students of the Philippines-Cordillera

Leandro Enrico T. Ponce, current chairperson of the University of the Philippines Baguio University Student Council

Keidy M. Transfiguracion, coordinator of the Cordilleran Youth Center

Breaking: Written Order of the Writ of Amparo issued to Baguio Youth leaders by Baguio RTC BR 3 on redtagging of activists and their organizations. Next hearing for this case is set on Monday, March 29, 2021. Posted by Chra Karapatan on Thursday, March 25, 2021

"The court also ordered the respondents to investigate the red-tagging incidents brought before the court and to file a return within 72 hours, expecting the report by Saturday, March 27, 2021," CHRA said.

The respondents, through Pagkalinawan, were also directed to submit a written explanation within five days.

The petitioners' prayer for an order directing Cordillera police to take down all posts and materials red-tagging them and their organizations "will be dealt with as the hearing on the merits progresses," Raising said in her written order.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for Monday, 1:30 p.m.

CHRA said the Petition for the Writ of Amparo with prayer for a TRO was filed by the youth leaders on March 24, 2021, and was heard on the same day.

This was done in accordance with rules on the writ which is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty and security is threatened by state officials or private entities.

'Modest victory' celebrated by activists

"During these times of repression and tyranny, the orders from the court provide a much-needed breathing space for human rights defenders, their families and communities," CHRA said.

While the court order only applies to the petitioners, the group said it will also impact other activists and groups that have fallen victim to red-tagging, political vilification, and further human rights violations. CHRA also said the order would serve as a warning for state forces who might be looking to perpetrate the same violations with impunity.

"We owe all of the efforts we pour into asserting human rights to those who have been silenced and taken away from us in our struggle for human rights, justice and peace."

"This is a humble tribute to Manong William Bugatti, who was redtagged and extrajudicially killed on this day last 2014, to Ama Licuben, Fermin and Eddie Ligiw who were redtagged then became victims of abduction, torture, extrajudicial killing, whose bodies were found dug in a shallow grave in Baay-Licuan, Abra, also in March 2014," they said Thursday.

CHRA also paid tribute to "to fellow human rights defender Zara Alvarez martyred last year and whose birthday we commemorate [on March 25], and to countless other martyrs in the defense of human rights and social justice."

Also on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon filed a bill seeking to penalize red-tagging state officials with 10 years in prison and disqualification from public office.