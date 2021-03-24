Lanao del Sur gets P1B for infrastructure projects

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines — Lanao del Sur province has received more than P1 billion from the Bangsamoro government for infrastructure projects to spur growth in local communities.

Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of BARMM, told reporters Wednesday that the grant was apportioned in different amounts for the Lanao del Sur provincial government and the 39 municipal governments in the province and its capital, Marawi City.

Sinarimbo, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Public Works Minister Eduard Uy, and local executives in the province forged separate agreements on the implementation of the projects in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday.

The funding packages are for infrastructure projects that the Lanao del Sur provincial government and city and municipal government units are to implement.

Seventeen LGUs in the first district of Lanao del Sur, the Marawi City government and the provincial government got P897 million for various infrastructure projects.

From the amount, P339.4 million was earmarked for provincial infrastructure projects in the 17 towns and in Marawi City.

Twenty-two other towns in the second district of the Lanao del Sur are to receive a total of P615.1 million worth of infrastructure projects.

The provincial government has a separate allocation of P115 million for infrastructure projects in the second district of Lanao del Sur.

In separate statements Wednesday, Lanao Del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Butig Mayor Dimnatang Pansar, president of the league of mayors in the province, said they are thankful to the BARMM government for the infrastructure fund support.

"We are thankful for this infrastructure initiative of the BARMM government for Lanao del Sur. This can hasten the socio-economic growth of our province. These projects are essential to the normalization agenda of the Mindanao peace process," Adiong said.