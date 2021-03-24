Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto ends self-quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has ended his 14-day quarantine observance period following the passing of his driver, the mayor announced on Twitter.

To recall, the local chief executive went on self-quarantine starting March 10 after his personal driver tested positive and later died of COVID-19.

"My last night of quarantine! I tested negative on the PCR test on the fourth day from exposure, so the one I met on March 12 was safe," Sotto tweeted Tuesday night.

"Even though I tested negative, I still ended the 14 days because it says so in the DOH Guidelines. The virus may be just incubating," he also said.

Sotto added that he would still avoid face-to-face meetings until April 5 in accordance with the resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on restrictions in the Greater Manila area.

To date, the country's coronavirus caseload stands at 677,653 after health authorities recorded 5,867 more cases Tuesday afternoon.

The OCTA Research Team has said that daily coronavirus cases in the country could reach 8,000 by end-March if the current surge is not controlled.

On Tuesday, the Pasig City COVID-19 Referral Center registered a 93% occupancy rate—87% of which were positive coronavirus cases—with just nine beds left.

"Feels like July 2020 again. Let's all do our part," Sotto said then.

"If you can stay at home, stay home. If you have extra money, ordering food/goods for delivery helps the economy while you stay safe."

— Franco Luna