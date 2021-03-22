Boracay, Western Visayas prepare for cancellations by tourists from 'GCQ bubble'

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Tourism Region VI-Western Visayas on Monday reminded tourism stakeholders that travelers from the so-called general community bubble or “National Captial Region Plus” will not be allowed entry to Boracay and the whole Region VI.

In a regional advisory, Regional Director Helen Catalbas advised all local chief executives, provincial, city municipal tourism officers and accommodation establishments in Western Visayas that outbound leisure travel is not allowed for tourists from the NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

This is in line with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 104 Series of 2021 which took effect from March 22 until April 4.

Catalbas said the accommodation establishments are advised of the following:

Be aware and make necessary preparations for notice of cancelation of boookings, rebookings from the enumerated points of origin; Prepare a rebooking plan and disseminate the same among affected leisure travelers; Waive rebooking fees, if possible to promote goodwill among booked leisure travelers and prospective ones

The Malay Tourism Office also reiterated the ban on leisure travels in its Facebook advisory.

“Tourists coming from these identified areas restricted with outbound leisure travel ARE NOT ALLOWED in Boracay until April 04, 2021. No QRs will be provided to leisure travellers coming from the mentioned areas,” the office said.

“However, tourists coming from other GCQ areas or lower community quarantine status outside the identified areas mentioned above are allowed or accepted in Boracay,” it added.

The DOT earlier thanked the hotel industry and airlines for allowing their clients to rebook without penalties amid the implementation of stricter GCQ.

Only essential travel into and out of the NCR and four nearby provinces are allowed under the new IATF resolution.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said staycations are allowed within the GCQ bubble.