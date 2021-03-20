#VACCINEWATCHPH
Fire in Corinthian Gardens leaves 5 dead, 3 injured
Members of the Emergency Medical Services from the Bureau of Fire of the Philippines execute a simulation Singaporean belly in rescuing victims of fire incident during the start of the fire prevention month at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta in 2018.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Fire in Corinthian Gardens leaves 5 dead, 3 injured

(Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Five people died and three others were injured early Saturday after a fire broke out in an upscale residential area in Quezon City. 

According to The STAR, the fire razed a home in Corinthian Gardens Subdivision, Barangay Ugong Norte.

A separate GMA News report identifies the victims as members of the Yu family.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is quoted in the same report as saying the fire started on the house's second floor and reached second alarm.

BFP-QC chief of operations Fire Chief Inspector Joseph Del Mundo said the house was secured by grills and windows were doubly thick, making it difficult for firemen to enter. Further impediments were the dark and the lack of emergency light.

The fire was put out by 5:25 a.m. and no other houses were affected.

While fire authorities have not yet identified the cause of the fire, they said the damage wrought may cost up to P50 million.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

