#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Manila police station on lockdown after spike in COVID-19 cases
Police prepare to enforce the granular lockdown in Barangay 351, Sta. Cruz, Manila before dawn yesterday.
STAR/ File

Manila police station on lockdown after spike in COVID-19 cases

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 7:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Police District Station 11 in Binondo was placed under special quarantine lockdown amid a spike in coronavirus cases among the station's personnel. 

This was confirmed by city information officer Julius Leonen in a text message to reporters. 

Station testing: According to the Manila Police District, 46 of the 121 personnel that underwent swab testing came out positive for the virus. Only 37 so far have tested negative, while 38 are still awaiting results. 

MPD added that the 38 without test results yet will be quarantined inside their stations and police community precincts during the lockdown and until the results come out. 

In the Gandara precinct, one officer has tested positive so far, with 33 others either waiting for results or without swab tests. Four cops in the San Nicolas precinct tested positive, while no swab tests have yet been conducted in the station's Juan Luna precinct. 

"The remaining personnel with negative results will continue their duty. Other activities in the police station are suspended," the police district said. "The 30-person augmentation will be distributed to police community precincts and sections affected by contact tracing," it added. 

PNP cases rising, too: This comes after Police Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, Manila Police District director, informed Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso on Sunday that 17 cops from the same station tested positive for the virus the week prior. 

Within the national police as a whole, exactly 12,240 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded—with one of them being Police Gen. Debold Sinas, the country's top cop. 

The update comes barely days after the Philippine National Police began to intensify police presence in Metro Manila to "compel" citizens to comply with minimum health standards in an attempt to quell the spread of the coronavirus. 

Starting Monday, the PNP began rolling out a total of 9,634 cops from the National Capital Region Police Office's five districts to "assist" Metro Manila local government units in enforcing curfew.

Government scrambling to 'compel' compliance: On Monday morning, Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso announced that six more barangays in his locality were also placed under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. 

"Station commanders of police stations covering the said barangays are hereby directed to employ and deploy officers and personnel in strategic locations and areas necessary for the effective implementation of the ECQ," the mayor's executive order reads. 

As of Sunday noon, about 1,549 active cases have been recorded by the city health department in the City of Manila with a running total of 28,451 recoveries and 824 deaths.

Earlier Monday, the Department of Health recorded 5,404 cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily increase in seven months. 

It has been 362 days since enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

MANILA POLICE DISTRICT PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘No votes’ leading Palawan plebiscite
By Mayen Jaymalin | March 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Votes against the division of Palawan into three provinces were leading, based on the initial canvassing of plebiscite results as of yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
3 magistrates vie for chief justice post
3 magistrates vie for chief justice post
By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 days ago
Applicants seeking to be the 27th head of the Supreme Court were interviewed yesterday by members of the Judicial and Bar...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City, Muntinlupa lock down 7 more areas
Quezon City, Muntinlupa lock down 7 more areas
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
More areas in Quezon City and Muntinlupa were placed under lockdown yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Calbayog police chief axed over mayor’s slay
By Neil Jayson Servallos | March 15, 2021 - 12:00am
The chief of the Calbayog City police has been removed from his post in connection with the killing of Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and the supposed attempt of the head of the intelligence unit to profile lawyers of alleged...
Nation
fbfb
Sinas skipped health screening in Calapan &ndash; LGU
Sinas skipped health screening in Calapan – LGU
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas skipped health screening when he visited Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Commuter group appeals to QC gov&rsquo;t amid reports of bikers apprehended for wearing slippers
Commuter group appeals to QC gov’t amid reports of bikers apprehended for wearing slippers
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
“We ask Mayor Joy Belmonte and the QC Council to consider the first phase of the implementation of Ordinance 2942 as...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City, Para&ntilde;aque enforce liquor ban
Quezon City, Parañaque enforce liquor ban
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
A city-wide liquor ban and closure of select business establishments will be implemented in Quezon City to prevent the spread...
Nation
fbfb
PDEA chief tests positive for COVID-19
PDEA chief tests positive for COVID-19
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Wilkins Villanueva yesterday tested positive for COVID-19, a day before...
Nation
fbfb
PNP virus death toll rises to 33
PNP virus death toll rises to 33
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
A 54-year-old policeman died of COVID-19, bringing to 33 the number of Philippine National Police personnel who have succumbed...
Nation
fbfb
Caloocan honors fallen frontliners
Caloocan honors fallen frontliners
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
The Caloocan government will honor today the frontliners who died in the line of duty battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with