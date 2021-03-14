LPA spotted off Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area spotted off of Palawan is expected to bring rains over Metro Manila, parts of Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

As of 3 p.m. yesterday, the weather system was monitored 75 kilometers east of Puerto Princesa.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the low-pressure area is less likely to develop into a tropical depression.

The low-pressure area and tail-end of a frontal system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorm over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol, parts of the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The rest of Mindanao may see isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

The northeast monsoon will bring isolated light rains over Central Luzon and northern Luzon, particularly in Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.